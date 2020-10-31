Needy, sick Puncak Borneo villagers receive aid from association

KUCHING: Forty people with disabilities, are seriously sick and needy received aid under ‘Program Jalinan Kasih’ at Kampung Bunuk multipurpose hall recently.

They were given foodstuff, wheelchairs, adjustable beds and other items needed because of their condition.

The programme organised by Persatuan Segu Bunuk was held at the Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre with Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin handing over the aid and visiting very ill villagers.

At the event, Willie reminded the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) to look out for villagers who need assistance.

He said that it was the responsibility of the leader to assist the needy and if no information was given, they would not receive the much-needed assistance.

Willie also reminded the association and JKKK to continue their cooperation to enhance the development and security of the villages.

“Proactive action and approach are needed to ensure the basic needs are provided in their respective areas. Applications for village road projects and street lighting projects are important and needs to be expedited.

“With these facilities, the social, economy and leisure activities can be conducted day and night safely and comfortably.

“Applications can be submitted to the service centre office which will be then forwarded to the related ministry,” Willie added.

On Internet connectivity in the area, Willie said the problem will be resolved through Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) action plan to be implemented early next year to provide Internet coverage to all the villages in the area.