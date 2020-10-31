Over RM164 mln allocated to Sabah for fight against Covid-19 in Sept & Oct – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: The government had allocated RM164,680,133 to boost efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in Sabah from September to October this year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total, RM103,845,131 was from the management allocation and had been used to provide necessities such as Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and ‘Consumables Reagen’ as well as mobile assets, including food and medicine.

He said the remaining amount of RM60,835,002 was from the development allocation and was used by the Sabah Health Department to improve health facilities such as laboratories and ICU (Intensive Care Unit) rooms in hospitals as well as the procurement of vehicles and medical equipment.

“This morning, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also personally inspected the preparations of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at the RMAF Base in Subang to immediately fly some of the equipment to Sabah.

“The flight also carried equipment donated by various parties including NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the private sector,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the government was highly committed to dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah, and would continue to do so until the state returned to becoming a green zone. — Bernama