Rice King to open in La Promenade Mall

KUCHING: Local eatery Rice King is opening its second outlet mid-November at La Promenade Mall in Hock Seng Lee (HSL) headquarters building along Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here.

The 1,400sqft eatery serving Taiwanese fare on the ground floor with alfresco dining area will face Choice Supermarket.

Proprietor Peter Chieng said Rice King at La Promenade will feature new items on its menu.

“It took us about a year to create the first Rice King in Saradise with Taiwanese partners who own family-run franchises. We are still able to develop tasty menu items with Taiwanese experts teaching, demonstrating and sharing ideas with us through Zoom.

“Opening at La Promenade is our objective this year. I believe in good food in a beautiful dining environment,” said Chieng.

The tasteful simple interior evokes ‘Bian Dang’ — traditional Taiwanese bento boxes which originated from its train stations. Popular dishes include fried pork chops, pork belly, fried chicken, pepper salt chicken and soups.

The restaurant though spacious will only sit about 50 people at any one time.

“We want people to enjoy their meals and leave feeling better. This is one reason we chose to open at La Promenade, an upmarket lifestyle destination. I like the landscaping here. Combined with our food, you get a really unique product,” Chieng added.

Meanwhile, HSL leasing manager Trish Lui said La Promenade Mall’s ground floor will be occupied by anchor tenant Choice Supermarket and a row of restaurants highly visible from the busy expressway.

“We’re proud of our Sarawakian entrepreneurs and the mall’s dining area on level one will have an exciting mix of100 per cent local tenants,” Lui said.

The mall in HSL Tower is the first commercial development within the 200-acre La Promenade.

For more information, visit hsl.com.my, lapromenademall.com.my or call 013-836 5566.