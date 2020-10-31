Sacred Heart knights come to aid of alma mater

SIBU: Former students of Sacred Heart Secondary School have raised RM122,928.88 for the replacement of the school hall’s public address system.

Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa) president Yong King Sung said in a press release yesterday that this is another show of solidarity and gratitude to their alma mater.

He said the two-decade old system was prone to breaking down during school events.

“With the school scheduled to celebrate its 120th anniversary next year, former students from Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa) raised the amount in less than a month,” Yong said, thanking former students who remained close to their alma mater.

“And they have never failed to rise again and again, over the years, in the name of Sacred Heart School,” he said.

Meanwhile, former president of Shosa, Senator Robert Lau who hosted the handing over at his residence said Sacred Heart knights are renowned for their passion for the school.

“In my eight years as Shosa president from 2008 to 2015 and my decades-long association with the school board, we have seen former students responded positively every time, to the school’s call for help,” he said.

Lau said it is an honour to serve the school as a member of the school management board and called on younger former students to join the knights.

“I am glad to see many former students from the 90’s and the new millennium signing up as knights of Shosa. This will augur well for the school’s future development,” he said.

The amount was raised from students of 21 classes comprising of ’73, ’74, ’77, ’78, ’79; ’80 to 89; ’90, ’92, ’93, ’99 as well as 2002 and 2004.

A portion of the amount raised will be channelled to the school fund for its 120th anniversary celebration.

Sacred Heart School was established in 1902 by the Mill Hill Brothers. In later years De La Salle Brothers took over the management of the school.

Present to witness the event were vice chairman of the school’s board Lau Swee Nguong, principals of Sacred Heart and St. Elizabeth schools David Teo and Clement Chieng.