SDMC warns companies: Stop publishing own Covid-19 high risk area notices, let us handle it

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is warning agencies, organisations, companies not to publish their own Covid-19 high risk areas notices as this could go viral and lead to confusion among the public.

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update statement issued the warning after several notices were found to have gone viral on social media, allegedly published by some companies, warning their staff or employees from going to places listed in the notice as those places were high risk areas.

“Spreading of fake news is violating the law, and it will only worsen the situation. There have been some agencies, organisations and companies taking their own initiative to list out on their own so-called Covid-19 high risk areas.

“These lists have been spread and viraled in social media. This has caused confusion among the public.

“SDMC wishes to clarify that the committee has never issued those lists and would like to inform everyone to always be careful with fake news.

“All information would have to be verified by SDMC and will be issued officially through the committee’s statements,” said SDMC.

MORE TO COME