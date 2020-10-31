Ship owners call for time to change to double hull ruling

SIBU: The implementation of the Malaysia Shipping Notice (MSN) 16/2020 in Sarawak, effective August, has seriously hampered the river transport and adversely impacted the livelihood of the people in the rural areas.

Sarawak and Sabah Shipowners Association chairman Eddie Ling said one of the conditions in the MSN 16/2020 stipulated that only double-hull double bottom oil tankers are allowed to carry heavy graded oil.

“Since the majority of the existing oil tankers in Sarawak are built with single hull singe bottom, it means that oil transportation to the rural areas would be cut off eventually.

“This will cause massive hardship to the livelihood of the people in the rural areas such as those in Putai and Balleh in Upper Rejang and which is only accessible by river and the people depend heavily on the oil, one of the basic necessities, for survival,” he said.

Ling said the people living in these areas depended heavily on launches and boats for transport and the only means to transport fuel to the rural areas in Sarawak is by small oil tankers.

“When the oil supply to the rural areas is disrupted, it would cause massive hardship among the people. The entire rural population will be affected, ranging from household necessities to schools, government clinics as everything need fuel to generate electricity to function.”

Ling hoped the Marine Department of Sarawak would grant exemption for Sarawak oil tankers from MSN16/2020 as they played a vital role in transporting fuel to riverine settlements and towns in the rural areas.

Ling also suggested Sarawak government follow the Sarawak Merchant Shipping Ordinance (1960) instead of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 which is more applicable to the vessels in Peninsular Malaysia.

“We have MSO 1960 for Sarawak shipping community, why need to follow the MSO 1952,” he said.

He called on the Sarawak government to state its stand on this issue and hopefully clear up the matters.

Ling also hoped the Sarawak Marine Department would continue to renew the licence of the single hull oil tankers so that they are able to distribute oil to the rural areas.

“Better still, give us a permanent licence to avoid us encountering all the hassle to renew it annually,” he said.

At the moment, he said the Marine Department refused to renew the licence of single hull oil tankers because the owners did not comply with MSN16/2020.

He said director of Marine Sarawak should also come up with circular for oil tankers in Sarawak to allow vessel built with less than 600 tonnage capacity to carry oil.

Ling took to task the Marine Department for the immediate implementation of MSN16/2020 with giving any grace period to the owners of oil tankers in Sarawak.

He said any new regulations or policies should only be implemented after a grace period.

He said this was to give those people affected ample time to prepare for changes.

“You cannot just ask the oil tanker owners of the single hull double bottom to convert their tankers to double hull double bottom overnight.

“This is ridiculous, they need time, financial resources and other logistics to carry and prepare all the changes,” he said.