Special taskforce to look into delay of drain project near Jln Masjid, Jln Market

KUCHING: A special task force has been set up by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to look into an issue surrounding the delay in the completion of Phase 3 drain upgrading work at Jalan Masjid, Jalan Market and Lebuh Java.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who was informed of this following a meeting with DBKU recently, said he had requested for urgent intervention by the Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan into resolving the issue.

He said the upgrading works, to mitigate flash floods in Padang Merdeka and the surrounding areas, were supposed to complete in January 2019.

He said the works were not only delayed, but had significantly affected the people working and doing business in the area, and even pose danger to road users.

“We have requested for an urgent intervention by the Datuk Bandar into resolving the issue soonest.

“Some of our concerns brought up during the discussion touched on the progress, steps taken to address any obstacles and disputes, and a new timeline expected of the project so that the public is aware and can make the necessary adjustments.

“Junaidi has given his assurance that they have been looking into the issue and has also set up a special taskforce to analyse all the details of the case including addressing any disputes and obstacles that they are facing to make sure the project is expedited.

“Based on public statements by the contractors, there are certain contractual and procedural disputes, which the Datuk Bandar said they would urgently investigate,” Dr Yii said in a statement yesterday.

Another issue brought up during the meeting was the safety of road users, business owners and the staff and patients at a nearby government clinic.

Flash floods during each heavy rain in the area have caused the road dividers to float away, posing real danger to road users.

Although there has been no accident in the area so far, Dr Yii said that safety issue had to be properly addressed before any untoward accidents happen.

“We are grateful to DBKU for allowing the dialogue to be held with us. We all play a part to not only monitor the progress of the project, but also to inform the public about what is happening in their part of the city.