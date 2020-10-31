Work from home necessary as several Covid-19 clusters stem from workplaces, says PM

KUCHING (Oct 31): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has once again emphasised that working from home is strongly encouraged now that the country is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“What is worrying is that some of these virus clusters stem from workplaces. Please work from home during this time,” he said during a live broadcast addressing the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

He went on to say that home was “the safest place in the world now” due to the third wave of the virus.

“Please continue to heed all standard operating procedures and avoid going out, only going out when it is necessary,” he said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had recently said that as many as 30 per cent or 62 of the 230 Covid-19 clusters reported in Malaysia since the pandemic began were linked to workplaces.