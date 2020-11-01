Ang Cheng Ho quarry transformation project begins this month

KUCHING: The project to transform the Ang Cheng Ho quarry at Batu Kawa which has ceased operation has started.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Phase 1 of the project costing RM9.8 million will kick off this month (November) and scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

“A multipurpose sports/community Hall with innovation hub will be built during Phase 1. It will have a multipurpose hall with approximately 19,375 square feet that can house 1,000 people for events, a pre-painted basketball court and an office space at upper level as innovation hub for new young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Sim who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman witnessed the handover of letter of award to the successful contractor by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) at the site.

The contractor was appointed through open tender after Mapping and Architect appointed by MPP had drawn up the plan on July 11.

Dr Sim also disclosed future development plan for the old Ang Cheng Ho quarry will include facilities for water sports, extreme sports activities, a recreation park as well as entertainment facilities.