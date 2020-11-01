Another suspect nabbed in connection with charred body case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested another suspect to assist investigation into the discovery of the charred remains of a man in a torched sports utility vehicle (SUV) near Kota Warisan, Sepang, Selangor on Wednesday.

Sepang District police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said that the 24-year-old man, believed to be a friend of the victim, was arrested in Batu Caves, Selangor, about 1pm yesterday.

“This arrest brings the number of those detained to assist with the case to three people, while the motive for the incident is still under investigation. The suspect has been remanded from yesterday until Nov 6,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The media previously reported that, based on the registration number, the burnt vehicle belonged to a 42-year-old man who worked as an engineer while the two arrests yesterday involved two men believed to be the victim’s friends, aged 42 and 38, who worked as contractors.

Police classified the discovery of the body as a murder case and an investigation will be conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the incident on Wednesday, firefighters from Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi fire station managed to put out the fire while the police found traces of fire within 10 metres of the vehicle. — Bernama