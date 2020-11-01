Association to build RM1.3 million park

SIBU: Plans are afoot to build the RM1.3 million World Fuzhou ShiYi Park at Jalan Gambir here, says Sibu Foochow Association chairman Ying Tien Chai.

He said the picturesque park will incorporate distinctive features and historical background of the 10 Foochow clans.

“It will be the only park of its kind in the world and will be a new landmark for Sibu when completed,” he added while speaking at the installation of the association’s committee members here Friday night.

Among those present were Sibu Foochow Association permanent chairman Tan Sri Tiong Sii Kuok and Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

Ying, who was re-elected as chairman for the second two-year term said the park to be built in strategic smart partnership with Sibu Municipal Council will also mark the 120th anniversary of the Foochow settlement here, tentatively fixed for March 16, 2021.”

“Today, we have the fifth and sixth generations since our pioneering forefathers settle here in 1901.

Through the years, the Foochow community has spread its roots to every corner of the state, nation and even the world,” he stated.

Ying urged the Foochow community to hold on to their heritage and for members to cooperate so plans for the next couple of years could be carried out successfully to bring the community to greater heights.

The Women’s Wing, Youth Section, Senior Section and the lecturing group were commended for the growth of the association.

He also called on the community to contribute towards the building of the park.