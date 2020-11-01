Campaign collects 35.4 metric tonnes of e-waste

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Department of Environment (DoE) collected 35.4 metric tonnes of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) during a collection programme at Metrocity Matang recently.

It is understood DoE will implement a similar programme in Bintulu on Nov 7-8.

Samarahan Resident Brahim Lumpu said the e-waste collection programme under the Ministry of Environment and Water targeted to collect 200 metric tonnes of e-waste nationwide this year.

“This programme has gained the attention of the state government and it will be expanded next year with the collaboration of the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and the state government,” he said when officiating at the state-level National Environment Day here yesterday.

He said the nationwide e-waste collection campaign from Sept 23 to Oct 21 set to collect 63 metric tonnes.

“The waste collection campaign successfully gathered 130,000kg (130 metric tonnes) nationwide and it is expected that this figure will continue to increase,” he said.

Brahim said proper disposal of e-waste is important as it can be an environmental hazard.

“Improper handling of e-waste can lead to serious environmental pollution as these wastes contain several pollutants and heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, beryllium, and brominated flame retardants.

“If they are not handled properly (the pollutants) can be absorbed into the soil and pollute it,” he said.

The state-level National Environment Day yesterday involved 200 participants consisting DoE Sarawak staff members, Tun Abdul Razak Teacher Education Institute (IPGTAR), Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, as well as state and federal agencies.

Organised by DoE, IPGTAR, and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, the programme included activities and competitions such as colouring, designing new items from discarded items, and video design.

Among those present were DoE Sarawak director Hamzah Mohamad, NREB controller Justine Jok, IPGTAR director Anis Alisya Abdullah, and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd chief operations officer Alice Lee.