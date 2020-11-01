Covid-19: 11 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, total at 892

KUCHING (Nov 1): Sarawak recorded 11 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative positive cases in the state to 892.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a daily update press statement today, said from the total number of cases detected, six were reported in Kuching, three in Miri and two in Bintulu.

“In Kuching, the three new cases are close contact to Case 866 that was reported on Oct 30. The latest patients comprised of a family member and two co-workers to Case 866, aged between 13 and 20,” SDMC stated.

It stated the three new cases in Kuching had underwent Covid-19 screening on Oct 30 and the result of their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests came back positive on Oct 31.

“The patients of these three new cases did not exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19 and further investigations and contact tracing are being actively conducted. They have been classified as locally transmitted cases.”

Another two new cases were also detected to be related to the Greenhill Cluster, with the first case involving a local man having been to the premises visited by Covid-19 patients from the cluster, it said.

“The male patient had been tested for Covid-19 on Oct 29 and the laboratory result came back positive on Oct 31.”

The second new case from the cluster was a close contact to Case 877 that was reported on Oct 31 and the Covid-19 test result came back on the same day of Oct 31, indicating the patient was positive for the virus.

“Both patients have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatments. Investigation and contact tracing are underway.”

Another case in Kuching today involved a local man who had underwent a health screening at a health facility.

The committee said the patient was tested for Covid-19 on Oct 29 and the result came back positive on Oct 31.

It said the patient did not have a history of travelling to places deemed as high-risk to be infected with Covid-19 nor was he a close contact with any of the Covid-19 positive patients.

Efforts are underway to trace the source of infection and the case has been classified as locally transmitted for now.

In Miri, the committee stated a local housewife was tested positive after having a close contact with Case 829 on Oct 28. The housewife took a Covid-19 test on Oct 28 and the result came back positive on Oct 31.

“The patient was suffering from a sore throat and she was admitted to Miri Hospital on Oct 31 for treatment. Investigation and contact tracing are underway and the case has been classified as a locally transmitted case.”

Another local woman who had a history of travelling to Selangor was tested positive after arriving at Miri Airport on Oct 25 and took the rT-PCR test on Oct 27.

“The result of the Covid-19 test came back positive on Oct 30. The woman did not experience any symptoms associated with the virus and she has been admitted to Miri Hospital. Investigation and contact tracing are ongoing.”

The committee said the case had been classified as ‘Import B’ as the patient was infected from a place deemed as high-risk for Covid-19.

It said a health worker, who was experiencing a sore throat, was admitted to Miri Hospital on Oct 28 where the patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 31.

“Investigation is ongoing as the health worker did not have a history of travelling to places deemed risky for Covid-19 or had any close contact with Covid-19 patient. Until the source of infection is identified, the case is classified as locally transmitted.”

Meanwhile, in Bintulu, two new cases were detected to be related to the Greenhill Cluster in Kuching and they had been classified as ‘Import C’, as the source of infection was from Kuching, a district outside of Bintulu.

“The two new cases in Bintulu are a husband and wife who had close contact with Case 826 associated with the cluster. The husband and wife to Kuching from Oct 22 to 25 and met with Case 826.”

The committee stated both husband and wife had undergone Covid-19 tests at Bintulu Hospital on Oct 31 and the results came back positive on the same day. Both patients experienced diarrhoea.

Investigation and contact tracing are both underway.