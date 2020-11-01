Covid-19: 5 active clusters still active in Sarawak, says SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 1): There are currently five active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, namely Cluster Putra in Bintulu and the remaining Baki Cluster, Greenhill Cluster, Bah Arnab Cluster and Seladah Cluster in Kuching.

State Disaster Management Committee stated that a total of 2,943 individuals were tested for Baki Cluster, with 30 tested positive, 1,853 tested negative and 1,060 still pending laboratory results.

“As of Nov 1 at 12pm, five patients from Baki Cluster have recovered and discharged from hospitals, while another 25 patients are still being treated in isolation ward in hospital. Their conditions are stable. No death has been reported for the cluster,” it said in a statement.

It pointed out 1,998 individuals were tested during the active contact tracing carried out in Kampung Haji Baki under Enhanced Movement Control Order up to Oct 31.

As for Greenhill Cluster, it said all 47 patients tested positive from the cluster were still receiving treatments and they were in stable conditions. A total of 320 individuals were screened for the cluster, with 47 positive, 189 negative and 84 still pending results.

No new Covid-19 cases were reported for Bah Arnab Cluster, Putra Cluster and Seladah Cluster, with the positive cases remaining at 12, 5 and 7 respectively.

Besides, the committee stated five individuals had recovered and discharged from Sarawak General Hospital today, representing 84.42 per cent or 753 individuals of the total cases in the state to have recovered.

“As of now, 98 cases are being treated in Sarawak General Hospital, 17 in Miri Hospital, three in Bintulu Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital,” it said.

The death toll of the virus in the state remained at 19 or 2.13 per cent of all cases and no patients are currently being treated in intensive care unit at the moment.

“Today, 13 new person-under-investigation cases have been reported and three of the individuals are still pending laboratory results.”

The committee stressed that Kuching remained as red zone with 87 locally transmitted cases for the past 14 days, while Lundu, Miri and Limbang remained as yellow zones. The remaining 36 districts in the state were still in green zone for Covid-19.

Moreover, it added the police had issued 26 compounds in Kuching, Padawan, Lawas and Miri and another 132 written and oral warnings, as well as seizure notices, were issued by Ministry of Local Government and Housing across the state today.

Seven roadblocks were set up in six districts yesterday with two in Lawas, one each in Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

“A total of 175 new person-under-surveillance had registered to be quarantined in hotels today, bringing the total number of individuals being quarantined in 24 hotels state-wide to 2,361,” stated the committee.