Covid-19: 957 new cases, all local transmissions, recorded in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): A total of 957 new Covid-19 cases were reported today, all of which were local transmissions, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said although there was a spike in new cases, the ministry also recorded 972 recoveries today, bringing the tally to 22,220 or 68.4 per cent from the total 32,505 cumulative number of cases.

There were 97 Covid-19 positive cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit with 27 of them requiring respiratory assistance, he added.

“No new death was reported today bringing the total cumulative of Covid-19 fatalities to 249,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

He said of the total new cases reported today, 644 were detected in Sabah, Selangor (225), Penang (23), Labuan (18), Terengganu (15), Sarawak (11), Negeri Sembilan (8), Perak (5) and Kuala Lumpur (4) while Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Putrajaya, registered one case each.

Dr Noor Hisham said the high number of new cases reported in Sabah and the Klang Valley was following close contact tracing and screenings conducted in areas placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (PKPD).

These include Plaza Hentian, Kajang where 91 new cases were reported today.

He said 80 new cases related to temporary detention centres and prison clusters were reported today involving 54 cases at the Tawau Temporary Detention Centre, Seberang Perai Prison Cluster (14), Kepayan Prison Cluster (6), Benteng LD Cluster (3) and Rumah Merah Cluster (3).

Dr Noor Hisham said two new clusters were also detected today namely the Usaha Cluster in Klang and Petaling, Selangor as well as the Tembaga Cluster in the Timur Laut and Barat Daya districts, Penang.

For the Usaha Cluster, he said out of the 25 individuals screened today including its index case (case 30,697) which was tested positive last Friday, 16 more positive cases were identified, five tested negative and three were still awaiting results.

As for the Tembaga Cluster involving index case (Case 29,359) detected last Wednesday, he said six close contacts were tested positive and have been admitted to the Penang Hospital.

“As of noon today, 69 individuals have been screened from the same cluster and seven of them tested positive, 13 negative and 49 were still waiting for results,” he said. – BERNAMA