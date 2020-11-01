DUBS calls for extension of economic stimulus packages

KUCHING: The Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) has called for existing government economic stimulus packages to be extended until at least the middle of next year.

DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan said this is in view of the uncertainties faced by the business sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abang Helmi said the financial assistance that should be extended included the wage subsidy scheme, rental subsidy, interest subsidy of loans under the Special Relief Financing fund, small and medium enterprises loans, and micro-credit under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“Looking at the high number of new Covid-19 cases now, we are worried about the uncertainty awaiting us next year. We do not know for certain whether the economy will improve or worsen from the current level,” he said in a statement on expectations for Budget 2021.

Abang Helmi recommended the government prepare for the worst-case scenario and consider an increase of allocations for Bumiputera businesses.

According to him, many Bumiputera businesses in the state, including those of DUBS members, had been affected by the pandemic — particularly hotels, home-stays, transportation, food and beverage, as well as education sector.

Although the government had done remarkably in protecting public health, Abang Helmi said it should also be proactive in promoting business activities during this weak economy.

“It is therefore proposed that the standard operating procedures in certain sectors should be reviewed where social distancing could be relaxed, in restaurants, food stalls, and at the uptown markets.”

He said the construction and property development sectors were already stifled by a lack of workers, yet there were often delays in the renewal of work permits.

“There are also reports of illegal workers at worksites and we feel that the government should initiate granting work permits for them without the need to send them home during this Movement Control Order period.”

Abang Helmi said he is aware that providing work permits to illegal workers may be a sensitive issue but it is worth considering during this unprecedented economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.