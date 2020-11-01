Esports next big thing in state

MIRI: Esports is a fast-growing industry with huge potential, thus, esports enthusiasts should make good use of all the platform that are available to path a way for future career.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting said based on the current statistic, there are more than 600 million esports gamers with over 490 million viewers across the world and the numbers are increasing.

He added the constantly-growing industry also offers good career opportunities.

Some 100 professional gamers are making millions in total earning over the years in the online gaming industry.

There are also many jobs available within esports other than professional gamer, such as roles in the management or marketing that are vital for the industry that is expected to generate more than RM690 billion of revenue globally this year.

“For Sarawak, our government have been very supportive of the development of esports, by introducing esports as one of the event at Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) in 2019,” Ting said when officiating the Kelab Sukan Rekreasi Energetik Miri (KSure) at a hotel here yesterday.

“I personally felt that regardless of any thing that one is doing, it is always important to start it off with a positive attitude and to grow to become better,” he added.

The Piasau assemblyman also pledged to allocate funds to support the club’s activities.

Miri Division Youth and Sports officer Roley Lagir and KSure chairman Robson Jok Laeng were also present at the ceremony.

KSure was registered in November last year and had its application approved in March under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Robson, in his welcoming speech, said the club aims to focus on esports amongst youths in the division.

“We want to show that there are more to esports than just playing games, similar to that of other sports,” he said, adding that they look forward to recruit more members.

Currently, the club has members who are active in badminton and undergoing weekly training.

Meanwhile, Roley urged sports clubs in the division to be more active in organising programmes and activities.

“There are hundreds of sports clubs that registered under the ministry in the division, and based on our record, only dozens are active.

“Regardless of any sports that you are promoting through your club, make sure you bring it to the right direction and right path,” said Roley.