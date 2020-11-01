Fadillah hopes construction industry focus of Budget 2021

KUCHING: Senior Minister (Works) Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof hopes the construction industry will continue to be the focus of the soon-to-be-tabled Budget 2021 to drive economic recovery and growth of gross domestic product (GDP).

“We have to ensure that main construction projects that are currently being implemented or soon-to-be carried out such as the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3, East Coast Rail Line, High-Speed Rail, Pan Borneo Highway and other highway projects will be implemented smoothly.”

He hoped the upcoming national budget would take into account the request of projects with high priority that were identified by the Works Ministry, including the Central Spine Road work packages and Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai road projects that have yet to be approved.

“In East Malaysia, projects with high priority include the ‘missing link’ connecting Kuala Baram to the border of Brunei at Sungai Tujuh Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, spanning 5km.”

Fadillah also said the Works Ministry had requested for at least 20 new projects across the country, be they projects involving the upgrading of roads to dual carriageway or constructing new roads to improve the existing main road network.

“All these project proposals have been studied comprehensively at the ministry level together with other federal agencies in accordance to specific parameters, including consultation process with the state governments.”

Aside from the ‘game-changer’ and other new projects mentioned, Fadillah hoped significant allocation would be given by the federal government for small projects as part of the packages to stimulate the economy.

“For example, the projects involve maintenance of roads, buildings and government

quarters. The effects of these small project towards the economy could be felt by each level of industry players in the construction sector faster.”

Despite the construction sector reporting more activities in the third quarter this year, Fadillah acknowledged the country’s construction industry was no

longer the same with what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic took over the country as the industry had to adhere to new norms to curb the transmission of the virus.

“I hope significant allocation will be prepared for the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to accelerate the adoption of technology in the industry, via Industry Revolution 4.0 technologies such as robotic, automation, big data, Internet of Things, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.”

Fadillah said the ministry also hoped the national budget could strengthen the usage of industrialised building system (IBS), building information modelling (BIM) and PreApproved Plan in the implementation of state and federal projects – in fulfilling the aspiration listed in the Construction Industry Transformation Programme 2016-2020 and the soon-to-be-launched National Construction Policy 2030.