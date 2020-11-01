Floods havoc in Kampung Sungai Dalam

THE new Pan Borneo bridge spanning Sungai Dalam is about 1,000 metres from Kampung Sungai Dalam.

Residents around the area are looking forward to the new highway and the new bridge, which they say will catalyse development.

The old road with a small bridge across the river has been around for more than 60 years. It’s rather narrow and has been the only exit for vehicles leaving Miri for Bintulu since it was constructed as part of the Miri-Sibu-Kuching trunk road.

Known as the old Miri-Bintulu road now, it is used by heavier vehicles and buses.

The original bridge at the entrance of Kampung Sungai Dalam was only a Bailey bridge in the 1950s but is now a concrete two-way passage for vehicles.

Many private garages (for small cars) are built along this stretch of road as the residents cannot park under their kampung houses on stilts.

The kampung has a remarkable system of plank walks, linking every house. When the occasional flooding occurs, the kampung resembles a water village similar to those in Brunei and Sabah.

But so far, the kampung has not become water-logged and the residents can still cultivate their extra land area with crops like corn, vegetables, pandan, and fruits, including pineapples and limes. Coconuts and areca nuts have been planted since the villagers settled there 50 years ago.

Bridge-collapse scenario

If the old Sungai Dalam bridge were to collapse, the new coastal road exiting Miri and leading to Bintulu would not be as what many might have thought. It would remain just a two-lane road along the coastal area in use since the 90s.

One of the worst things about of this so-called highway is that it has no rest and relax pitstops. You have to answer nature’s call among the bushes or you have to know where to stop — usually at certain roadside stalls.

In another bridge-collapse scenario, vehicles can exit Miri through one more village road with a small wooden private bridge leading from Sungai Lusut village.

Against the backdrop of such a makeshift-like road linkage, the new third exit road from Miri — the Pan Borneo Bridge Project — has, not surprisingly excited many people, especially those in Kampung Sungei Dalam or Batu 6 Miri and even the whole of Miri City.

Kampung Sungai Dalam

After more than 40 years of waiting, the village was officially gazetted as a communal reserve in 2013. With more than 100 families now, it covers 3.1ha fairly near Taman Tunku, a modern residential area.

A retired government servant, Juna (name has been changed) told thesundaypost that over the past few months, her daughter who lives with her in-laws in the settlement, had to put up with floods and all the vegetables she planted this year had been destroyed.

She used to be able to subsist on what she grew but now has to buy vegetables from the market. Luckily, when the floodwater was rising, the family could rescue their chickens and ducks.

The past few floods had reached the last step of the lower platform of her house.

Juna said it would have been disastrous had the flood reached the floor of the last house further in.

Good wood

The plank walks to the houses in the kampung are made of good wood and some even of belian.

The settlers moved to Sungai Dalam in the 70s amid the expanding housing construction industry.

The building of Taman Tunku attracted many young workers from the ulu and even the then Second Division. At first, they rented wooden shacks from the contractors but now many have families and are living in better houses. Some even brought their relatives to live in the area.

More of them decided to build wooden houses near those of their relatives or friends in Kampung Sungei Dalam, leading to the growth of the settlement which originally had only a few families living along the banks of the small river.

The floods

Recently, Taman Tunku and Kampung Sungai Dalam, all part of the Sungai Dalam drainage system, had been subjected to flooding due to the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway bridge and other agricultural development. The recent heavy rain also triggered flash floods.

The Pan Borneo Highway is about 1,000 metres from the last house on the eastern end of Kampung Sungei Dalam

The government has been helping the kampung to upgrade their plank walks. Electricity and water supply are also provided.

Since the area is low-lying, the plank walks and bridges have to be elevated and extended.

A small roofed basketball court is provided for the kampung youth. The kampung folk are grateful for all the assistance from the government.

Villagers’ initiative

The residents grow vegetables and flowers on raised platforms with recycled items.

Mina told thesundaypost she would set up some more wooden platforms to grow ensabi in boxes if the flooding continued in the next few months.

She pointed to the level the flood water had reached at her place which is considered to be on higher ground.

“Had it been a foot higher, the floors of most of the houses further in would have been underwater. That would be terrible. Floods can even cause the kampung houses to collapse,” she noted.

Mina said many of her friends had grown vegetables in hanging pots and raised platforms but pointed out their tapioca, pandan, yams, and pineapples might not be able to survive for long with the constant flooding.

“I hope something can be done to help us.”

According to her, the residents will improve their village when they have the money to spare. They have extended their houses for family members who need a place to stay.

The villagers are happy to have water supply, which makes cooking and washing so much easier. Moreover, with electricity supply, many housewives can now use washing machines, ovens, and other home appliances.

Creative craftsman

Lisa’s brother, who lives next door is a skilled craftsman. He has built a rest and relax place on a platform just outside his house where friends can meet and enjoy a cookout.

Family barbecues are a favourite pastime among the kampung folk. They get together for dinners, especially on payday.

“We don’t have much land space as you can see. Our house is small and if my children need to run around, they have to go to a park or playground,” she said.

Covid-19

The little village boy with his tablet now has a good gadget to learn new things on. Covid-19 has changed his and many of the young villagers’ lives. The children don’t go to school every day, taking turns to attend classes according to the school schedules. Parents have to pay attention to the instructions and homework given.

The nearest schools are in Taman Tunku, which are still more than 5km away. The children are driven to school by their parents or neighbours who own cars. Some parents use motorbikes to bring their children to school.

Munan, who lives at the far end of Kampung Sungei Dalam, said, “I’ve to watch my children closely. Our ketua kampung always gives good advice, especially during Monsoon when the rain and flooding occur.

“But this year with the construction of the highway, we have had more frequent floods and the water did not recede fast enough. Our plants died — even our corn died.

“Although the cangkuk manis, planted by my mother, is hardy, it cannot survive if submerged for a long time. Many of my tapioca trees died too. Even our serai or lemongrass can die after three or four days underwater,” she lamented.

“We rear chickens and ducks on the ground level and whatever dry land we have. Poultry is our basic food and flash floods can kill them.

“Floods will also dampen the environment and the old folk and children are becoming sick more often. There is no clinic nearby and we’ve to either go to the city or Taman Tunku. Now with the pandemic, we have to be extra careful.”

Weather forecast

Recent flash floods had hit the low-lying areas in Taman Tunku and Kampung Lusut, which lie within the drainage systems of Sungai Dalam and Sungai Lusut.

Roads became impassable and small bridges collapsed, causing quite a bit of damage. Some cars were inundated as the owners did not move them to higher ground in time.

Some houses had one or two feet of water in their living rooms. Losses were quite substantial.

With the monsoon coming later this year, more flash floods are predicted.

Musa Musbah, a retired Shell geologist, has been studying the weather closely every day.

“We must be more vigilant to ensure everyone’s safety. When they spill over, the rivers can become dangerous and deadly.

“Any construction work like building bridges can disturb the very fragile drainage system. And clogging of the water flow will lead to waterlogging.

“Sungai Dalam is quite a big river but with recent development, it has become a concretised drain. A smaller Sungai Dalam cannot flow into the major Miri or Adong River fast enough when the run-off is excessive,” he noted.

Sungai Dalam folk have already contributed to the labour force for a generation and now the new generation is growing up and looking forward to better utilities in an urban environment.

The Taman Tunku and Kampung Sungei Lusut areas will also be affected if Sungai Dalam cannot maintain its natural flow during the year-end monsoon.