Ismail Sabri: Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Centre under EMCO from Nov 3 to Nov 16

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The National Security Council (MKN) will enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Centre in Sabah from Nov 3 to Nov 16, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was to curb the spread of Covid-19 among the centre’s detainees and personnel, adding that the EMCO would involve a total of 1,820 detainees and 114 personnel.

He said that as of Oct 30, a total of 261 detainees and personnel had been screened and 56 detainees tested positive for Covid-19.

“Under the EMCO, all movements in and out of the detention centre, as well as visits by family members, are not allowed,” he said at a press conference on Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) updates here today.

Ismail Sabri said the government had also agreed to end the EMCO at the Alor Setar Prison in Kedah tomorrow (Nov 2).

He said no Covid-19 positive cases had been recorded in the last seven days following screenings conducted by the Health Ministry until today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 485 individuals were detained for violating the RMCO yesterday.

Among the violations included not wearing face masks (162), not practising social distancing (123), failing to provide registration tools (79), indulging in entertainment centre activities (25), premises operating over the stipulated hours/without permission (13) and others (83).

Elaborating on Ops Benteng, he said a total of 41 foreigners were detained and four land vehicles were seized yesterday. – Bernama