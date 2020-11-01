KKMM plans to enhance communications on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 1): The Communications and Multimedia Ministry plans to expand and diversify the communication mediums for Covid-19, including the languages used in distributing data, suggestions and messages, to ensure the information is understood by all levels of the community.

Its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said this is to enable foreigners especially those working in Malaysia better understand and in turn adhere to the information distributed by the government.

“We have to plan precisely and promptly. That’s why we are very careful especially (in delivering) data, suggestions and messages (to the people). The Health Ministry is very strict in terms of ensuring everything proceeded well.

“The government also learned that in the beginning, we overlooked that some or many foreigners did not understand the Malay or English language, so we have to translate our materials into their languages.

“We also sought the assistance of translators for several languages. If we don’t do it, we (the government) would be unhappy when foreigners or illegal immigrants did not adhere to the standard operating procedures and others,” he said in a special interview with Buletin Awani today.

Besides that, Saifuddin said the government has also learned not to create panic among the people by agreeing to announce measures, such as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in some areas, two days prior to the enforcement.

“This is to give the people ample time to buy necessities,” he added.

He said the government would also change its strategies according to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Before Oct 12, our strategy to fight Covid-19 was the ‘step and ladder’ approach which means that we will act based on yellow or red figures to declare CMCO in certain areas.

“However, we learned that the approach is no longer suitable so we have to take pre-emptive measures. That’s why on Oct 12, the government announced the enforcement of CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya starting from Oct 14,” he explained.

He said on Oct 12, the red zones in Selangor only comprised Klang and Petaling while Hulu Langat and Gombak, as well as Titiwangsa and Kepong in Kuala Lumpur, were still yellow.

However, from Oct 18 until yesterday, Klang recorded 155 cases, Petaling (467), Hulu Langat (300), Gombak (121), while Titiwangsa (81) and Kepong (43). – Bernama