PBB grassroots leaders urged to learn more about state govt devt policies

KUCHING (Nov 1): Grassroots leaders of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) are urged to learn more about various development policies formulated by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government for the benefit of Sarawakians.

In making this call last night, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they must have such knowledge in order to play a role in disseminating information to the ordinary folk such as farmers.

Uggah, who is also PBB deputy president, said the party’s grassroots leaders would be of great services to PBB if they could assist the state government in reaching out to the targeted groups.

“All party leaders must be proactive in finding ways to assist the government in uplifting the standards of living among our people through income-generating programmes and activities,” he said when launching a GPS roadshow for Bukit Saban.

The event also saw the launch of PBB Brutan Ulu sub-branch at Rh Hendary Jawan in Serudit Atas in Betong.

Uggah pointed out that the GPS state government had put in place many income-generating programmes particularly in the agriculture sector.

He said the state government had aimed at getting farmers in Sarawak to participate in modern farming systems like fertigation and hydroponics.

“These do not need vast land or many workers but just the scheduled maintenance which even one or two workers can tend to.

“For the rural Dayak community, I also like to add livestock breeding like pigs rearing to the list. The great demand for the meat including in times of joy or grief, speaks volumnes of its potentials,” he said.

He noted that Betong’s Midin (wild fern) recently hit the Singapore market and was selling like hot cakes.

According to him, a vacuum-packed Midin of 250g is sold at S$3 and 1kg at S$12 in Singapore.

Touching on politics, Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, expressed his gratitude to the local community leaders in his constituency for wanting him to continue standing in the seat in the next state election.

While thanking their pledge of support, he said the GPS state government deserved to be given the mandate to continue governing Sarawak because it had experienced and proven leaders.

“Some people say we must have new leaders and a new government. We must learn from recent history.

“With the former PH (Pakatan Harapan) government, there were many U-turns and strange policies which eventually led to its collapse,” Uggah added.

At the function, he also presented a body temperature scanner and a TV monitor to SK Paku Central Parent-Teacher Association chairman Reselly Ujie.