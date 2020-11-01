Pillion rider killed in collision with car in Mukah

SIBU (Nov 1): A 26-year-old pillion rider was killed after the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with a car near Kampung Telian Permai in Mukah today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said they received a call on the accident at 12.47am.

“When firemen from Mukah station arrived at the scene, the operation commander reported that there was a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The victim, identified as Denny Sapu was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Mukah Hospital while the car driver escaped with minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the body was later taken to the hospital.