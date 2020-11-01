PM urges MPs to set aside differences, support budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) to set aside their political differences and give their full support to Budget 2021, saying various allocations will be provided to fight Covid-19 in the interests of the people and to revive the national economy.

The prime minister said a form of agreement could be worked out among the lawmakers to enable the Budget, which will be tabled on Nov 6, to be passed with the support of MPs from both sides of the political divide.

“Let’s place the interests of the people above all other interests. InsyaAllah, in the Budget to be tabled the government will unveil initiatives which will ease the burden of the people in these difficult times,” he said in a special address on the Covid-19 situation yesterday.

The address was aired live on several television channels including Bernama TV and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

Muhyiddin also gave an assurance that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government would continue to seek the best ways to manage this major crisis that the country is facing.

“We have only one objective, that is to win this battle against Covid-19 and to ensure the safety and welfare of the people are always protected,” he added.

Muhyiddin said the government viewed seriously the current spike in Covid-19 cases in the country and its effects on the people, economy and frontliners.

He said that in managing the third wave of the pandemic, the government has to strike a fine balance between protecting lives and livelihood.

This could be done by tightening the standard operating procedure (SOP) for social, education, religious, sports and other activities to reduce the movements of people and break the chain of infection, he said.

“But at the same time, we allow economic activities to proceed subject to compliance with tight SOP, to ensure businesses and industries continue to operate,” he added.

Elaborating on the Covid-19 situation, he said almost 20,000 positive cases had been detected in the past month compared with 10,576 cases in the six-month period before that.

He said 30,090 positive cases had been recorded nationwide with 246 deaths, and Sabah is the state with the highest cumulative figure of cases at 13,701.

“Other states with more than 1,000 cases are Selangor (4,360 cases), Kuala Lumpur (2,991), Kedah (2,080) and Negeri Sembilan (1,516).

“The maps of Sabah and Selangor show that almost all areas have turned red, and states which were previously green like Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka have become yellow with certain parts turning red,” he added.

He said the surge in Covid-19 cases had put pressure on the frontliners, and in Sabah itself more than 300 frontline personnel had been infected and more than 1,200 quarantined.

He said policemen were among those infected and so far almost 11,000 police personnel had been quarantined, placing the police force under further constraint especially for their frontline segment. —Bernama