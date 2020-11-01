Simpang Layar to have pepper processing, packing facilities

BETONG: The Area Farmers Organisation office at Simpang Layar will have facilities for processing and packing pepper soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said RM500,000 has been allocated for this purpose, including to acquire the necessary machines.

The Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister said this was to help farmers in the area find alternative markets, especially during the cyclical low price.

“During such circle, I hope our farmers will not give up on their pepper gardens but to continue maintaining them.

“We will provide the fertiliser to assist,” he said at Rumah Radin Wilson in Penebak Ulu, Ulu Layar, Betong on Friday.

Uggah was at the 41-door longhouse to officiate at the Betong Agriculture Department’s Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCop).

Among those present were Dr Richard Rapu — a political secretary to the Chief Minister, Betong District Officer Sofhi Jebal, and the Betong Division Agriculture officer Petrus Kang.