Simplify procedure of Wage Subsidy Programme application, says Chai

KUCHING: The federal government has to simplify the procedure of applying for Wage Subsidy Programme (WSP) to assist businesses tide over the Covid-19 pandemic, says Sarawak Business Federation secretary-general Jonathan Chai.

“We hope the government could do away with the requirement of proving a drop in business as certain businesses are seasonal in nature and a drop of business income in certain months may not accurately reflect the overall picture of the adverse effects of the pandemic on businesses.”

Chai shared with thesundaypost his personal expectation of the coming Budget 2021, saying it was undeniable that WSP had ‘rescued’ many small and medium enterprises (SME) from closure, and allowing people to continue to be employed.

He said WSP, a financial assistance paid to approved employers to subsidise workers’ wages during the Covid-19 pandemic, is understood to have been extended till year-end and business owners have to prove there was a drop in business volume in recent months to be eligible.

Chai said it would be helpful if WSP could be continued with its original conditions till March next year.

Now, employers have to prove their businesses sales has decreased by at least 30 per cent year-on-year (from 2019 to 2020) after the implementation of Recovery Movement Control Order.

‘Ascent out of the calamity caused by the outbreak of the pandemic is likely to be long, uneven, and highly uncertain, especially with the sudden surge in the number of positive cases nationwide, including Kuching.”

He added another round of allocation should be provided to the Special Relief Fund (SRF) in the next budget because there were many disappointed applicants who missed out in the previous round due to limited funds.

“To ensure fairer distribution of SRF, perhaps it should be sectorially and territorially targeted. It is essential that fiscal and monetary policy support of the government are not prematurely withdrawn, as best possible before the pandemic is over.”

Special relief fund is a financing scheme rolled out by the federal government to provide immediate and targeted cash flow support to businesses adversely affected by Covid-19.

Chai also said the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) had resolved in its annual general meeting recently to propose a cap of the maximum rate of income tax for a resident individual at 20 per cent, due to the impacts of Covid-19 on the economy.

“In addition, we also hope that the government could review the corporate income tax treatment for SME so that the first chargeable income of RM600,000,which is subject to the concessionary income tax rate, could be reduced from 17 per cent to 15 per cent and the remaining chargeable income to be taxed at 20 per cent.

Chai, who is also ACCCIS secretary-general, said a SME is defined as a resident company incorporated in Malaysia with a paid-up capital of up to RM2.5 million.

He hoped the government would reduce the rates of income tax and corporate tax for the coming fiscal year or even considering a tax holiday as a drastic measure to revive the country’s economy.

“Any reduction of tax rate will definitely help to reduce the cost of operation of business and ease the cash flow problem of the business operators under such extraordinary and difficult circumstances.”

Chai personally hoped the tax structure of the Real Property Gains Tax (RPGT) in respect of the disposal of vacant land could be reverted to the original version – which is the disposal of properties, including vacant lands, after five years of acquisition would be exempted from the tax.

“Such measure would likely revive the property market and serve as a catalyst for more economic activities.”

Chai also felt it was unfair for the state to receive lesser fund under the ‘special grants’ from the federal government, compared with Sabah, as Sarawak has a bigger landmass.

He hoped such issue would be rectified in the coming Budget 2021.

“Budget 2020 under the previous Pakatan Harapan government was the first time since 1969 that the allocation for ‘special grants’ to Sabah and Sarawak was revised and doubled to RM53.4 million and RM32 million respectively.”

He said a bigger allocation could be provided to Sarawak to speed up the grossly under-developed infrastructure and internet connectivity experienced by people in the state.

“Most importantly, those projects or contracts to be implemented in Sarawak should be strictly reserved only for the local contractors or entrepreneurs from Sarawak,’ said Chai.