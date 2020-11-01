Wong: Learn lesson from Sabah’s election

SIBU: The Sabah state election should serve as a lesson for the Sarawak government not to hold an election during this Covid-19 pandemic, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said in view of the high number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the government should put the people’s safety first.

“It is believed that after the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this November, DUN will be dissolved and there will be an election,” he said when handing over food aid to Bawang Assan residents yesterday.

According to the Bawang Assan assemblyman, if the election is called this year, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would have an advantage.

“Those from outside cannot come back to vote, if they want to come back, they need to quarantine for 14 days. That is why they (GPS) want to hold the election as soon as possible,” he claimed.

Wong said if the election is called early, some parties might not have time to prepare. However, he said if Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg calls for the election, PSB would be ready to bring change for all Sarawakians.

“To change the government involves all races in the state not just one race. The Democratic Action Party (DAP) keeps talking about changing the government, but DAP cannot change the government because the party only targeted Chinese seats. Chinese only make-up 24 per cent of the population in the state. The population is too limited. PSB is a local-based party which involves different races in the state,” he said.

Wong said PSB could form the government if the party wins 42 seats in the coming state election.

On the distribution of food aid, he said it went to 96 families, to support especially those who had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.