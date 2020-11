SIBU (Nov 2): Three houses at Jalan Kampung Hilir Kabong in Saratok were destroyed in an early morning fire today, leaving 17 people homeless.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a team of firemen was deployed to the location after they received a distress call at 4.47am.

“The operation commander reported that the three houses were 100 per cent gutted,” it said.

Bomba said no casualties were reported and the cause of fire is still under investigation.