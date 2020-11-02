Be more knowledgeable about GPS-led govt and its policies, PBB grassroots leaders told

KUCHING: Grassroots leaders of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) need to learn more about the various development policies formulated by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government for the benefit of Sarawakians.

In making this call, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they must have such knowledge in order to play a key role in disseminating information to the ordinary folk such as farmers.

Uggah, who is also PBB deputy president, said it would be a great service on the party’s grassroots leaders’ part should they be able to help the state government reach out to the targeted groups.

For the record, PBB is among the four local political parties under the state’s ruling coalition GPS – the other three are Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, and Progressive Democratic Party.

“All party leaders must be proactive in finding ways to assist the government in uplifting the standards of living among our people through income-generating programmes and activities,” said Uggah in launching a ‘GPS Roadshow – Bukit Saban’ at Rumah Hendary Jawan in Serudit Atas, Betong last Saturday.

The event also covered the launch of PBB Brutan Ulu sub-branch.

Adding on Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, pointed out that the GPS-led state government had put in place many income-generating programmes, particularly in the agriculture sector with the aim of getting Sarawakian farmers to take part in modern farming methods such as fertigation and hydroponics.

“These (farming methods) do not need vast land or many workers; they would only need scheduled maintenance, which even one or two workers could attend to.

“For the rural Dayak community, I also like to add livestock breeding like pigs-rearing to the list.

“The great demand for the meat, including in times of joy or grief, speaks volumes of its potential.”

Uggah also noticed that the ‘Betong’s Midin’ (wild ferns) recently hit the Singapore market, ‘selling like hot cakes’.

According to him, a vacuum-sealed 250g pack of ‘midin’ in Singapore is sold at S$3 (over RM9), and at 1kg, it fetches S$12 (over RM36).

On politics, Uggah expressed his gratitude to the local community leaders of Bukit Saban for their trust in wanting him to defend his seat in the next state election.

In thanking their pledge of support, he said the GPS-led state government deserved to be given the mandate to continue governing Sarawak because it had experienced leaders who had proven their mettle.

“Some people say we must have new leaders and a new government. We must learn from recent history. With the former PH (Pakatan Harapan-led) government, there were many U-turns and strange policies that eventually led to its collapse,” Uggah pointed out.

At the event in Betong, the Deputy Chief Minister also presented a body temperature scanner and a monitor set to SK Paku Central parent-teacher association chairman Reselly Ujie.