Budget 2021: PH makes six suggestions during session with Tengku Zafrul

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) made six suggestions on Budget 2021 during an engagement session with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz at the ministry yesterday.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that among the suggestions were to increase the allocation for the Health Ministry to address the Covid-19 pandemic and non-communicable disease (NCD) as well as to extend the moratorium period until March 31, 2021.

Another suggestion was to enhance social protection, security network and welfare payments to the vulnerable and the unemployed by increasing welfare assistance to RM1,000 and continuing wage subsidies until March 31, 2021 and create 600,000 jobs.

Saifuddin said PH also recommended increasing education expenditure and allocating development expenditure for projects related to the fibre optic and connectivity plans, as well as upgrading water infrastructures in Selangor, Kelantan and Pahang.

“We hope these suggestions can be considered and included in Budget 2021. We are waiting for the next step and response from the government,” he told reporters after the two-hour session, which was also attended by Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and nine other PH representatives.

Saifuddin said the session, which went well, was carried out to respect the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who advised members of the Dewan Rakyat to give their undivided support to Budget 2021 that will be tabled on Nov 6.

“It is important for the government and the opposition to work together in preparing a specific Budget to help Malaysians overcome and survive the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said that Budget 2021 would be very historical and critical in shaping the future of the country’s economy.

“Therefore, expenditure should be increased. If our financial resources are insufficient, we must borrow. There is no other option because the economic situation is very bad,” he said.

Mohamad, on the other hand, emphasised that Budget 2021 must be implemented effectively to achieve its aims and avoid leakage.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul also held separate sessions with representatives from UMNO, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak on Budget 2021. – Bernama