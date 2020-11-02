Chong: No quarantine exemption for DAP Sarawak MPs

KUCHING: All Democratic Action Party (DAP) MPs from Sarawak will undergo 14-day quarantine upon their return to the state from attending the coming Parliament sitting, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the parliamentarians will not seek exemption from undergoing quarantine even though they are allowed to do so under the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“The SDMC has two sets of SOPs – one for the general

public and one for those attending official duties in the state.

“For the general public, those who return from West Malaysia are subjected to 14-day quarantine, whereas for those on official duties, they are exempted from quarantine restrictions, subject to compliance to certain procedures.

“Though attending Parliament sitting is one of those official duties that is allowed the 14-day exemption, DAP MPs who attend Parliament sitting will not avail themselves with such exemption.

“We believe those subjected to the 14-day quarantine SOP will have a lesser chance of infecting others and spreading the Covid-19 virus,” the Stampin MP said in a statement yesterday.

The third meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament starts today for a total of 27 days until Dec 15.

Adding on, Chong said so long as the 14-day quarantine is applicable to those entering the state, DAP MPs from Sarawak will remain in Kuala Lumpur for the duration of the Parliament session and will not return to their respective constituencies during weekends.

“At the end of the session, we will also comply with the 14-day quarantine and will not treat ourselves differently from any other Sarawakian.

“We will continue to serve our constituents through our assistants in our respective constituency,” he said.

He said the MPs can also be contacted directly at any time on their mobile phones or via WhatsApp.

“For the ease of the general public, the following are the phone numbers of the DAP MPs – Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen (017-2288221), Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (018-7708354), Sibu MP Oscar Ling Chai Yaw (019-8581085), Lanang MP Alice Lau Kiong Yieng

(019-8873677), Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu (013-8180111) and Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol (016-8947974).”