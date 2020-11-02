Covid-19: 834 new cases reported in Malaysia today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The Health Ministry reported 834 new Covid-19 cases today, including 157 in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all but three of the cases were local transmissions.

He reported 900 more recovered patients today, pushing the number of active cases below 10,000 again.

However, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that two more Covid-19 patients have died, bringing the country’s death toll to 251.

Of the 834 new Covid-19 cases today, Sabah recorded the most at 503, with 84 new cases from existing clusters including the new Pusat Tahanan Sementara cluster, 292 from close contact screenings and 127 from Covid-19 screenings done.

Selangor was second with 129 new cases, with 49 coming from existing clusters, 52 from close contact screenings, one with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and 27 from Covid-19 screenings.

Labuan was third with 105 new Covid-19 cases. Of the 105, 91 cases were found from existing clusters including 57 from the new Tenaga cluster, nine from close contact screenings and five others from Covid-19 screenings done.

The remaining states with new Covid-19 cases were Penang (21), Kuala Lumpur (20), Negri Sembilan (16), Sarawak (14), Johor (eight), Putrajaya (six), three each in Kedah and Perak, two in Kelantan and one in Pahang.

Dr Noor Hisham said 91 Covid-19 patients were under intensive care, with 32 on ventilators.

Of the two deaths today, one was an 88-year-old local man who died at the Duchess of Kent Hospital and the other was a 75-year-old local woman who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Both had pre-existing health complications. — MalayMail