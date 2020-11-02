In touching Facebook post, sister mourns loss of hero Sarawakian cop

SIBU (Nov 2): The late Constable Nicholester Dadup Unggat, who was killed in a road accident while pursuing suspected criminals in a car at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau/Jalan Tun Teja in Johor Bahru yesterday, had told his sister and brother-in-law of his wish for them to go back to Sibu together to celebrate Christmas this year.

His sister Elizcavelynicy Unchi Unggat, in her Facebook post said Nicholester’s, whom she fondly called as Adup, wish came true today.

“We are on our way (back) to Sibu together today but my heart feels like it has been cut into pieces when I have to bring your body back home, dear.

“You are famous today, Adup, your name is mentioned everywhere…on television, Facebook, Instagram.

“They commended you, Adup. They said you are their hero. They give you their respect like you are the most high ranking officer,” she stated in a post written in Iban.

Nicholester, 20, who was stationed at Bandar Dato’ Onn police station in Johor Bahru since early this year, was killed in a road accident when the patrol car he was in together with his colleague, crashed into an SUV and overturned while pursuing suspected criminals in a car at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau/Jalan Tun Teja in Johor Bahru.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Nicholester was killed on the spot in the accident that occurred at about 5 am.

He said the victim and Lance Corporal Mohammad Fadhirul Musa, 32, spotted two men in a Perodua Myvi car in a suspicious manner along Jalan Tebrau and ordered them to stop, but the car sped off.

“The policemen, both from Dato’ Onn police station, gave chase before their car grazed the Perodua Myvi and crashed into a Perodua Aruz SUV carrying two men at Jalan Kangkar Tebrau/Jalan Tun Teja,” he said when met at the Forensic Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital yesterday.

The impact of the collision caused the patrol car to overturn, killing Nicholester and injuring Mohammad Fadhirul as well as the two men in the Perodua Aruz, he added.

Elizcavelynicy who works as a nurse at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru said Nicholester had received many praises from his colleagues and officers and that he would be would be very proud to receive all the praises if he was still alive.

“They commended you until your last breath, Adup. Let us go back to Sibu and meet our grandfather, grandmother, mother, father and sister-in-law. Many are waiting for the arrival of this hero,” she added.

Elizcavelynicy stated that they had left Johor Bahru for Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at around 5am today.

She said Nicholester’s body would be flown in from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at around noon and expected to arrive in Kuching at 3.30pm today, before being flown back to Sibu.

A funeral wake will be held at their grandfather’s house in Sibu Jaya here.

Meanwhile, Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that they were making arrangements for the body to be brought from Kuching to Sibu using a Royal Malaysian Police aircraft today.

He said that he had visited the house of Nicholester’s grandfather Salang Kaya yesterday to discuss matters on funeral rites.

According to Stanley, Nicholester was raised by his grandfather since he was a baby.