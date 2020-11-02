Ismail Sabri: Dewan Rakyat sittings can’t be held virtually

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The Constitution and parliamentary standing orders, as well as various other constraints, do not allow Dewan Rakyat sittings to be held virtually, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said today.

He said despite there being suggestions to hold it virtually, the sessions must be conducted as usual, but with very strict standard operating procedures in place.

“Based on Article 62 (5), in terms of voting, the process must be done in Parliament and not out of it… including for the budget and the bills… it has to be done in Parliament,” he said at a media conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri cited the Australian Parliament virtual sessions, in which members of parliament over there cannot vote or interject during debates.

“Having too many constraints would be difficult, so we will continue the parliament sessions normally but with very strict SOPs,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said as a precaution, all MPs are also required to take a COVID-19 swab test three days before the session begins.

“MPs from Sabah must first complete their quarantine, only then they are allowed to enter Parliament. Also, all MPs are allowed to bring along only two officers, both of whom must also take a swab test,” he said. — Bernama