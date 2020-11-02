Long Pilah folk express joy at ‘life-changing’ 24-hr electricity supply

MIRI: Residents of Long Pilah in Ulu Baram are a happy lot now that their 100-year-old longhouse is able to enjoy 24-hour electricity, following the completion of a solar power project under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

Headman Saging Wan on behalf of the 178 households comprising over 2,000 residents extended his gratitude to the Sarawak government and state utility company Sarawak Energy for seeing to their needs.

“Sares really helps us especially in reducing our cost of living. Before this project came about, we had to spend a lot on diesel to run our generators for electricity,” said the 65-year-old when met after the launching of the project at his longhouse on Saturday.

The ceremony saw the handing over of the Sares projects to 13 longhouses in Telang Usan constituency and was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

A member of the longhouse’s youth club, Augustine Mering, said he believes the Sares project will lead to a change in the lifestyle of the villagers, especially the youths.

“We the youths can now hold more activities throughout the day and night. I personally love to read and with round-the-clock electricity now, I no longer have to use a torchlight to read after sundown,” said the 23-year-old.

Another villager Flora Kasip, 59, called the Sares project a life changer for the villagers who are mostly involved in the planting of oil palm and hill rice.

“Usually when we come back from the farm, we have to start the engine (generator) in order to get light (electricity).

“Now when we come back from the farm, we can simply turn on the switch to light up our houses. Besides that, we can also use our washing machine and drink cold water or store our produce inside the refrigerator,” said Flora who is a member of the longhouse’s village security and development committee (JKKK).

“The same applies to the school children. With 24-hour electricity, they can now revise their school work at night,” she added.

Since Sares was introduced in 2016, more than 20,000 residents from some 2,500 households in 51 remote villages in Telang Usan, which has a total of 88 longhouses, have benefitted from the scheme.