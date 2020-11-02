Malaysian parents identify murdered student’s body at Kaohsiung mortuary

TAIPEI (Nov 2): The parents of a 24-year-old Malaysian student who was murdered last week in Taiwan went to a mortuary in Kaohsiung in the early hours of Monday to identify the body, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The parents arrived at the Kaohsiung mortuary at around 1.30 am and were later issued a death certificate for their daughter, who will be cremated.

The body of their daughter, a university student in Tainan, was found Oct 29 in Kaohsiung’s mountainous Alian District after the school reported her missing since the day before.

Based on footage from CCTV street cameras, the victim was last seen alive on Oct 28, walking alone near a railway overpass in Tainan’s Gueiren District.

Police found and arrested a 28-year-old man, who confessed to strangling the student with a length of rope and dumping the body in the mountains of Kaohsiung.

The victim’s parents flew into Taiwan from Kuala Lumpur at around 8 pm Sunday and were tested for Covid-19 on arrival, and then accompanied at the mortuary by Kaohsiung prosecutors. – Bernama