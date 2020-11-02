Pejuang wants to study content of Budget 2021 before giving support

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) wants to study the content of Budget 2021 that will be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 6 before making a decision to support it.

That is the unanimous decision of all four independent Members of Parliament (MPs) from the party, namely Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

In a joint statement issued last night, they said this was to ensure that the Budget would bring prosperity to the people and revive the country’s economy.

“We feel that giving approval without first studying the details of the Budget would be irresponsible,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the four MPs also had opinions and ideas on how to help overcome problems in certain areas of the country’s economy.

It added that their decision was not politically motivated but to fulfil its promise to the people. – Bernama