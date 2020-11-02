Petros eyes Sarawak’s onshore potential

KUCHING: Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) has plans to tap into the state’s onshore petroleum potential, on the back of increasing domestic utilisation.

During its Oil and Gas Industry Connect 2020 organised by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak held recently, Petros excutive vice president of upstream Dr James Foo revealed that Petros has eyes on Sarawak’s onshore petroleum resources.

“The focus of my team is how Petros can manage all the onshore petroleum resources,” he said during his sharing session.

“Currently, negotiations are being held between state government, federal government and Petronas – it has been agreed in principal that Petros would manage all the onshore petroleum operations. The other focus for us is to grow profitable exploration and production (E&P) business. The other very important objective is to ensure that the E&P remains in the long term for Sarawak and also for exports,” said Foo.

Foo revealed Petros’ initial onshore focus is on two blocks; SK433 and SK 334.

The state-owned firm plans to start the bidding process very shortly and plan to award by the first quarter of next year.

To note, the SK433 is believed to be an onshore extension of the prolific Baram Delta field.

Foo said Petros plans to package two mining leases for marginal discoveries in Adong Kecil West and Engkabang West and one prospecting license for this block.

As for block SK334, Petros is looking to package this area as one petroleum contract, initially focusing on prospecting and upon success, coming up with a mining lease for this area.

“All in all, onshore Sarawak will be challenging, nevertheless it will be really exciting,” he enthused.

“Two factors we need for success is innovation and collaboration.”

In an earlier session, Petros group executive officer Datuk Sauu Kakok unveiled Petros’ focus to increase domestic utilisation of resources in Sarawak. This tallies with Petros’ mandate is to harness the state’s resources for its sustainable progress.

“Overall, we consider the Sarawak basin to be fairly mature, and the three big matured basins which have generated a lot of production today are Central Luconia, Baram Delta and Balingan offshore Bintulu – these are very matured to the extent that additional discoveries in those areas may be limited,” he said.

“We have a number of emerging areas which we believe still hold some potential, particularly in the western part of Sarawak which is the West Luconia area. That would be the focus in the future. Therefore , for Petros, the aim is to be very deliberate in the areas that we want to participate in.”

On domestic gas utilisation, Sauu observed that the state’s current utilisation is low, hovering at six per cent.

“We hope to increase this to something like 20 per cent, and for that purpose, we would need to look at expanding the utilisation of gas into different paths of the state other than Bintulu and Miri.”