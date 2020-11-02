Police arrest 9 men in connection with brawl at Marina Phase 2 restaurant

MIRI (Nov 2): Nine local men were arrested yesterday in connection with a brawl that took place in front of a restaurant at Marina Phase 2 here last Saturday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspects, aged between 20 and 29, were nabbed at the roadside of Jalan Chia Tze Chin at about 12.45am on Sunday by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Miri District Police Headquarters.

Police also seized a 53cm ‘parang’ and a 53cm wooden stick believed to have been used by the suspects during the incident.

“All suspects have been remanded for four days until Nov 5,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the fight had occurred at about 10pm last Saturday after a compact pickup truck suddenly stopped in front of the victim’s car while he was at the restaurant with a friend.

“Two men got out of the car and later carried a ‘parang’ and a wooden stick then hit and wielded the ‘parang’ at the victim. The victim and his friend had acted in self-defense.

“As a result of the incident, the victim suffered injuries to his head, fingers and left arm,” he said.

According to Lim, the incident transpired after one of the two suspects had borrowed RM5,500 from the victim and had only paid back RM1,500 of the total debt.

Investigations found that the victim had called one of the two men to meet at the scene to settle his debt.

“The victim had wanted to discuss with the suspect to set a debt repayment period. The suspect who got angry then carried a ‘parang’ and attacked the victim.

“The victim had retaliated the suspect’s attack and both sides suffered injuries. There were five other friends of the victim at the scene,” said Lim.

The investigation also found that there were blood stains believed to be of the victim and the suspects on the road in front of the restaurant.

Lim said there was no CCTV at the scene but witnesses had managed to take video recordings of the altercation between both sides.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting armed with deadly weapon.