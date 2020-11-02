Scania Malaysia opens second sales and services branch in Kuching

KUCHING: After opening its first sales and services branch in Bintulu, Scania Malaysia has opened its second sales and services branch here as part of the company’s expansion plan in the state.

It is situated at Lot 935, Lorong Demak Laut, 7A Jalan Demak Laut 7, Demak Laut Industrial Park, here.

“We have listened to customer feedback and we have responded by investing further in Sarawak into this new premise in Kuching. Our customers will be assured of wider and better services by being at the heart of the state’s transportation network,” said Scania Southeast Asia managing director Marie Sjödin Enström,

“As we celebrate 50 years in this country next year, being in Kuching means we now have 12 dedicated workshops throughout Malaysia, to meet the country’s public and cargo transport needs.” Marie added.

Scania’s strategic focus is on customer profitability by being at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions.

“We continue to explore the possibilities of renewable fuels and electrification in Sarawak. This is a state rich in natural environment and are already used to living in a more sustainable relationship with nature, I look forward to strengthening more sustainability partnerships here,” said Marie.

The new sales and services branch here is led by Scania Malaysia east region regional manager Phang Yee Fong. Her team consists of a solution sales executive, a workshop manager, service technicians and other supporting functions. The team is well-trained and continues to be trained in the latest development of new technology and methods.

The three-bay workshop has column lifters diagnostic tools and other standard equipment to ensure that trucks, buses and coaches that come get the right maintenance quality. Scania’s regional Asia Parts Centre is located in Singapore to ensure parts availability throughout Sarawak.

“We have the broadest range of trucks, buses and coaches and services to suit every type of operation,” said Phang.

“Our customers continue to believe in the fuel efficiency of the New Truck Generation. The XT model serves in the toughest of environment. Coupled with repair and maintenance contracts, roadside assistance, parts, data-driven services – fleet management systems and driver training and coaching as well as Scania Financial Services; our customers continue to benefit from a total solutions approach. This results in greater uptime and total operating economy.”

Meanwhile, a long-time customer of Scania who is the director of High Tackle Sdn Bhd Caleb Wong congratulated Scania Malaysia for the opening of the new sales and services centre here.

“Looking forward to the much awaited after-sales support that Scania gives us with the increasing network coverage,” said Wong.

Some of Scania’s customers in Sarawak include Biaramas Express, PLSH, UITM, Jurukin, Persafe, Institut Pendidikan Guru, Jabatan Pendaftaran Mahkamah Bergerak and Pejabat Pelajaran Daerah.

“I am very pleased that finally Scania has opened in Kuching as per our request. If we schedule our maintenance right, we will be getting maximum uptime for all our coaches consistently,” said the general manager of Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd Lai Sin Kiong.

“This is also part of our Scania Ecolution partnership to reduce the CO2 emissions in our operations,” added Lai.