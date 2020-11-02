Senator Ras Adiba confirms sister tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Senator Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi today confirmed that one of her special officers, who is also her younger sister, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

She said that she and her 10 other family members are waiting for their Covid-19 test results.

“I wish to apologise if this has caused any inconvenience to any parties,” she said in a statement today, adding that that she viewed the incident as a test in her life and hoped that Allah SWT would protect everyone from the pandemic.

Earlier, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan tabled a motion for today’s Parliament sitting to be adjourned at 1pm as a preventive measure against Covid-19. – Bernama