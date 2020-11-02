Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee quits Pejuang

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Maszlee Malik today announced that he has quit Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

Maszlee, who was a pro tem committee member of Pejuang, said he would continue to serve the people in his capacity as an independent MP and through the platforms of non-governmental organisations.

“I believe status and position are not needed for reforms, but (you just need) desire and opportunity,” the former education minister said in a statement.

Maszlee said he made this decision based on findings from field research and a careful study of the people’s needs.

“I believe the people are fed up with the political power play by political elites. The people want politicians who are focused on serving and can truly resolve the problems faced by the people now,” he added.

The registration of Pejuang, which was founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, has yet to be approved by the Registrar of Societies. – Bernama