STU hopes National Budget 2021 provides special Internet data allowance for teachers, students

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) hopes that the National Budget 2021 will take into account online teaching and learning facilities for urban and rural areas across Sarawak.

Its president Macky Joseph said that a special allowance in the form of internet data for students and teachers will go a long way to strengthen online teaching and learning.

“STU hopes the National Budget 2021 should take into account the internet and online teaching and learning facilities for education throughout the state for urban and rural remote areas.

“Have (Internet) connectivity with high speed data. Education is for all.

“Thus, a special allowance in the form of internet data for students and teachers would go along the way,” he suggested.

He said this yesterday when asked on STU’s wish list for the coming National Budget 2021 which will be tabled on Nov 6.

Macky also said the budget should also take into account the safety of teachers who are one duty in schools.

“Some form of government’s subsidised insurance protection scheme for teachers would be appropriate during this difficult time.

“This is in view that teachers are actually performing a double frontliner’s role where they ensure that education continues via various platforms and they also make sure that safety is of utmost priority at school by observing standard operating procedures (SOP) such as taking the temperature of students who arrive at school,” he said.

He added that schools should also be given steady allocations to enable them to purchase personal protective equipment.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently said that the Budget 2021 will provide allocations to curb the spread of Covid-19 as the government steps up its battle against the pandemic.

He was reported as saying that the government would spell out additional measures in the Budget, which will be tabled on Nov 6, as part of efforts to bring the life of the people back to normalcy.