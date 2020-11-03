12 MPs appointed as PAC members

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Twelve MPs were today appointed as new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members.

They are Bersatu MPs Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam) and Yamani Hafez Musa (Sipitang); UMNO MPs Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian); Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang) and Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu).

Also appointed are Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti); Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Pasir Mas) and Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (Sik) from PAS as well as Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Permatang Pauh).

The others are Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (Amanah-Lumut); Wong Shu Qi (DAP-Kluang) and Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar).

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said their appointments were as per Standing Order 76(2) of the House of Representatives.

The appointments of PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh (DAP-Ipoh Timor) and vice chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) were done on Aug 27. – Bernama