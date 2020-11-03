CM: Ongoing devt projects in Samarahan expected to be completed within 3 years

KUCHING (Nov 3): All infrastructure development projects that are currently being implemented by the state government in Samarahan Division are expected to completed within three years, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained that more development projects will be implemented to further develop Samarahan in 2023.

“All these projects began last year will be completed within three years until 2021 or 2022. In 2023, we will be implementing other projects and we will provide more allocation – provided that we are still (in the state government) as our government is a stable one,” he said when speaking at the Samarahan Division ‘Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat’ event held at Civic Centre in Kota Samarahan today.

For Samarahan Division, Abang Johari said the state government had allocated about RM220 million for ‘Project Rakyat’ and RM336 million for the construction of roads.

A sum of RM 1.5 billion was also allocated for the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA) to implement all of its development projects in the division.

For agricultural activities in Samarahan, he said the government had allocated RM103 million for this purpose.

He said RM 454 million was approved for the implementation of water supply projects to provide clean water for the residents in rural areas in areas such as Kampung Sebangan and Kampung Ladong.

“To implement this, we need to strengthen the Sadong Bridge as it cannot support the weight when the big pipes are to be brought in.

“As such, we have to strengthen the support of the bridge so that the pipes can be brought from Kuching safely,” he added.

Abang Johari said earlier today that he had attended the coordination meeting to discuss and keeping track on the development projects currently implemented in Samarahan.

He deemed that all the projects implemented were running smoothly.

Meanwhile in his speech, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who is also Asajaya assemblyman, said it was a historic moment as the coordination meeting was held to identify the progress of the projects that was planned for Samarahan.

At the event, Abang Johari presented appreciation certificates to 80 community leaders from Kuching and Samarahan Divisions who attended the grassroots development seminar held earlier today.

Among those present at the event were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.