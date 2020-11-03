Covid-19: 21 new cases in Sarawak today — 12 from Kuching, with 3 each in Miri, Lawas and Lundu

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawak recorded 21 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 927, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the update, 12 cases were recorded in Kuching district while Miri, Lawas and Lundu districts each recorded three cases, respectively.

“Eight cases recorded in Kuching were detected from the Green Hill Cluster and these cases were detected through close contact screening to the identified Covid-19 positive cases.

“Six cases were close contacts to Case 877 which was reported on Oct 31. These cases underwent screening at a government health clinic on Nov 1 and were confirmed to be positive on Nov 2. Two of these cases suffered from a fever and cough on Oct 31 and Nov 1,” it said.

It said another case from this cluster involved a local woman who is a friend of Case 832.

“The case is asymptomatic and went for Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic on Nov 1.

“We also detected a case involving a local man who had contact with Case 876 from the Green Hill Cluster. He is asymptomatic and also went for Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic on Nov 1,” it said.

It added that these cases are aged between 20 and 60-years-old and have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

The Green Hill Cluster also recorded two new cases in Miri, where both cases are friends to Case 829.

“One of the cases had eaten together with Case 829 and both cases were detected through close contact screening to the Covid-19 positive case,” it said, adding that both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

It also said these two cases have been categorised as local infection cases.

SDMC said Kuching also recorded three new cases from the Wisma Saberkas Cluster involving locals who run an electronic business at Wisma Saberkas here.

“These three cases, all of whom are women aged between 55 and 60-years-old, were detected through active case detection (ACD) screening which was conducted on Nov 2.

“All three are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the isolation ward at SGH for further treatment,” it said, adding that contact tracing and the cause of infection for these cases are underway.

Kuching also recorded an imported case today involving a local man who returned from Selangor via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 to Kuching International Airport (KIA) on Oct 22.

“The case underwent Covid-19 screening upon arrival at KIA and his rT-PCR test had turned up negative results initially.

“He was placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel quarantine centre where he underwent a second screening test on Oct 31. The rT-PCR test on the tenth day of this case returned positive results for the virus on Nov 2,” said the committee, noting that this case is categorised as Import B as the case was infected while in Selangor.

It added that the case, who is asymptomatic, has since been admitted SGH for further treatment.

In Miri, SDMC said one case involved a local man who works as a driver for oil and gas workers in Miri district.

“This case was screened because he had close contacts with Cases 828, 830 and 831 which were reported on Oct 28.

“He was screened on Oct 30 and the results of the RT-PCR test turned up positive on Nov 2.

“The case showed no signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection and has been admitted to the isolation ward at Miri Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

For Lawas district, three import cases were detected involving a family of locals who had just return from Beaufort, Sabah.

“They returned to Lawas via Merapok Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex on Oct 29 and were admitted to a hotel quarantine centre for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

“The age range of these cases, comprising a father, mother and baby, are between 1 and 27 years old. The mother of this 1-year-old is a teacher at a vocational college in Sabah,” said the committee.

It said the cases were screened on Oct 31 at the quarantine centre and their RT-PCR test was found to be positive on Nov 2.

“All cases, who are asymptomatic, have been referred to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

“They are categorised as Import B as they were infected from a high-risk Covid-19 infection area namely Sabah,” it said.

As for Lundu, three new cases were detected through ACD which was conducted at Kampung Teluk Melano.

“These cases involved locals (two women and a man) aged between 34 and 62 years old. They were screened on Nov 1 and found to be positive on Nov 2.

“Two of these cases suffered from fever and cough from Oct 30 and 31. They have been admitted to SGH for further treatment,” said SDMC.

It also said active case tracing activities were conducted at Kampung Teluk Melano following a positive case (Case 871) who was detected and reported on Oct 30.

“As of 12pm on Nov 3, a total of 333 individuals have been screened at Teluk Melano resulting in four positive cases (including Case 871), 244 negative cases and 85 individuals who are still pending test results,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two Covid-19 patients had recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from SGH.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 763 or 82.42 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 145 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which 117 are treated at SGH, 23 at Miri Hospital, three at Bintulu Hospital and two at Sibu Hospital.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), the committee said 66 new cases were recorded with eight cases pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.