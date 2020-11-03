Covid-19: Green Hill Cluster in Kuching remains largest out of 6 active clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Green Hill Cluster here remains the largest out of six active clusters in Sarawak with the addition of ten new positive Covid-19 cases reported today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has reached 62 people including the index case.

“Eight cases were recorded in Kuching while two were recorded in Miri.

“A total of 692 individuals have been screened where 62 were found positive of Covid-19 and 630 individuals tested negative,” it said in a statement today.

The Green Hill Cluster was announced by SDMC on Oct 28 after 19 positive cases were identified from the cluster including its index case (Case 798).

SDMC said three new positive Covid-19 cases were detected under the Wisma Saberkas Cluster here today.

“This brings the total number of positive cases involving those cluster to 11 including the index case,” it said.

It also said 531 individuals have been screened from the cluster, which was identified yesterday.

“A total of 11 cases tested positive for Covid-19 while ten who underwent screened have tested negative for the virus.

“There are also 510 individuals who are currently pending test results,” it added.

The committee said three other clusters in Kuching namely the Baki Cluster, Bah Arnab Cluster and Seladah Cluster, did not record any new positive Covid-19 cases today.

“The Baki Cluster remains active with 30 positive cases reported including the index case.

“A total of 2,943 individuals have been screened under the Baki Cluster with 30 positive cases detected, 2,730 negative cases and 183 individuals still pending test results,” it said.

It said the Bah Arnab and Seladah Clusters have so far detected 12 cases and seven cases respectively.

SDMC also said the Putra Cluster in Bintulu remains active in the state with five positive cases reported including the index case.

Kuching district remain as a red zone in Sarawak with 111 cases reported in the last 14 days while Lundu, Miri and Limbang remain as yellow zones.