Covid-19: Longer Parliament sittings impose higher risk

PUTRAJAYA: Longer Parliament sittings will impose a higher risk of Covid-19 virus infection for those who are in the building, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this as there have been seven cases recorded as of today, involving one auxiliary policeman, where contact tracing also found his wife and three of his colleagues positive for the virus, as well as one media personnel and a Senator’s officer.

“If they are in crowded places, and the longer they are exposed in such a condition, then the higher the chances they will get infected.

“In the event that there is any positive case, the infectivity risk is higher. We hope that those attending the Parliament session comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as full compliance is very important,” he said in the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the last Parliament sitting was held on Sept 23 and there was a six-week gap before the screening conducted last week, thus the cause of infection was unknown.

Earlier in Dewan Rakyat, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan tabled the motion under Standing Order 12(1) to shorten the first day of Parliament sitting today to 1pm.

Takiyuddin said this following Health Ministry’s advice after a Senator’s officer tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama