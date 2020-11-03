Duo from Biro Tatanegara Sarawak claim trial for allegedly filing false claims

MIRI (Nov 3): Two former officers of Biro Tatanegara Sarawak have claimed trial to nine counts of filing false claims amounting to RM38,250 for the ‘Program Cinta Negara’ and ‘Seminar Cinta Negara’ nationalism programmes here in 2016.

The agency’s former assistant director, Yunus @ Gani Talib, and financial administrative assistant, Abang [email protected] Abang Sepawie Abg Nor, both 58, pleaded not guilty before Special Corruption Court Judge Nixon Kennedy Kumbong this morning.

They were charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code Act.

If convicted, they face imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years, and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

The claims were allegedly made between Feb and Sept 2016.

The judge fixed Jan 6, next year, for case management and the trial to be held from Feb 6 to 8.

The accused were both released on RM90,000 bail with one local surety each. They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.