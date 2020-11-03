Five new clusters identified — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Five new Covid-19 clusters were identified yesterday, one each in Sabah, Labuan, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Putrajaya, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Tawau PTS cluster involved a temporary detention centre (PTS) in Tawau district in Sabah with 104 individuals there testing positive for Covid-19.

The Tenaga cluster, meanwhile, involves the Batu Arang subzone in Labuan and was identified after targeted screening of high-risk communities.

As of noon yesterday, a total of 57 positive cases were detected in this cluster with all cases admitted to Labuan Hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Gedong cluster involved Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau in Negeri Sembilan and close contact tracing led to more cases detected in Petaling, Selangor, Johor Baharu and Putrajaya. There are 12 positive cases detected so far from this cluster.

As for the Wisma Saberkas cluster in Kuching, Sarawak, eight tested positive, while there are five cases from the Seridana cluster in Putrajaya, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham announced the end of the Sungai cluster, which has been identified in Kedah and Perlis previously, after no new cases were identified in the past 28 days.

“To date, a total of 25,406 people have been screened with 101 positive cases, while the rest were Covid-19 free.

“The positivity rate for this cluster is 0.40 per cent with one death reported,” he said. — Bernama